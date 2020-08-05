Goodwill in Superior Closed Temporarily due to Employee Testing Positive for Coronavirus
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Goodwill location announced on Wednesday that it will be temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The store says employees may have been exposed to the virus and are being required to self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days.
Due to the temporary closure, the store says it will not be accepting donations at the Superior location until further notice.
Goodwill Industries says they will continue to take proper health and safety measures at their stores which includes:
- Requiring all employees, customers, and donors to wear face masks, coverings, or shields
- Quarantining all donations for a period of no less than 72 hours.
- Enforcing 6 ft social distancing in our stores and work areas.
- Health screening employees upon arrival at work.
- Limiting store occupancy to 50% per the state of MN guidelines.
- Implementing “self-serve” donations at all of our locations.
- Disinfecting and deep cleaning workspaces and high traffic areas frequently.
- Reminding employees to practice good hygiene and safety precautions.
- Encouraging employees to stay home if they are sick.