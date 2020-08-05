Local Volleyball Coaches Staying Positive Following Postponement

ESKO, Minn. – The Northland is still buzzing after the Minnesota State High School League announced big changes to the upcoming fall sports season.

One of those was postponing the high school volleyball season to the spring. We spoke with a pair of local coaches to get their reaction to the surprising announcement.

“I knew things would be different. But I wasn’t really expecting them to switch to the spring. We had a meeting today actually and as long as the season wasn’t totally cancelled, I think they are keeping good attitudes,” said Esko head coach Desiree DeLeon.

“We hadn’t heard that that was an option to move to the spring. It was really a surprise and then we just have so many questions with this that will get answered in time,” Denfeld head coach Pete Stasiuk said.

The MSHSL created a “fourth season” to allow volleyball and football to take place in the spring from mid-March to mid-May. But for now, the coaches will continue to push a positive message to their players.

“During the summer, we fully expected to have a season so we were going ahead planning as normal like we were going to have a season. Now it’s just changed a little. Our season is delayed,” said Stasiuk.

“There’s always positives and I think the girls are choosing to be positive about this. It’s craziness right now so we just, all of us, have to make the absolute best of it that we can,” DeLeon said.

The MSHSL also voted to allow volleyball teams to practice in the fall. But what those practices will look like is still to be determined.