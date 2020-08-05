NCAA D2, D3 Fall Championships Cancelled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Big news from the NCAA as there will be no fall championships in Divisions II and III.

The NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to determined their status by August 21st. But DII and DIII were quick to decide that fall championships were not going to happen.

No word yet on the status of conference championships. The UMAC still has golf and cross country on their fall schedule, while the NSIC just recently postponed their fall sports season into October.

UMD athletic director Josh Berlo released this statement:

“Bulldog Athletics is disappointed that our student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete for NCAA championships this fall, but understands and respects the NCAA’s decision in the interest of public health. At this time, we are focused on supporting our student-athletes, helping them navigate the current challenges and making the most of the coming fall semester.”

The NCAA also released guidelines to protect student-athletes during the pandemic, which includes allowing players to opt out of the season without losing an athletic scholarship or future eligibility requirements.