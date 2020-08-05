Northland HS Soccer Coaches Relieved to Have Competition in the Fall

Soccer schedules will be limited to a maximum of two games per week with no scrimmages allowed.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It wasn’t all doom and gloom for high school fall sports following the MSHSL’s announcement on Tuesday to postpone football and volleyball to the spring. Several lower-risk sports will be allowed to take place, including boys and girls soccer, and that news was a sigh of relief for some local coaches.

“We didn’t know what to expect and so when we find out that we do actually get a season, we’ve still been working hard as a team through the summer so it’s nice to know it was not for nothing and that those that are kind of on the end of their high school soccer careers still get something,” said Cloquet-Carlton girls head coach Dustin Randall.

“For all of the stuff that’s been going on in the world, you really are happy for the kids just so they get something out of all the hard work and everything that they’ve wanted to do. And some of the boys that are able to go to the next level, showing their skills another year,” Duluth East boys head coach Corey Bachand said.

Soccer schedules will be limited to a maximum of two games per week with no scrimmages allowed. Practices are expected to start on August 17th.