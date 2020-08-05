Sammy’s Pizza in West Duluth Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The Sammy’s Pizza West Duluth location has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The location made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday saying, “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our restaurant as a cautious measure following a positive COVID-19 test result from one of our employees. The safety and well-being of our customers, our team, and our family has always been our top priority.”

The restaurant says the closure will allow time for employees to get tested for coronavirus as needed as well as allow time for a thorough cleaning.

They said they will provide more information about re-opening when the time comes.