Spirit Halloween to Open in Former Duluth Shopko Location Later This Month

DULUTH, Minn. – A new Halloween store is opening in Duluth later this month.

Spirit Halloween says they plan to be open August 27 at the former Shopko located at 801 West Central Entrance.

The store will be offering “a wide variety of Halloween costumes and decor including animatronics and accessories that are perfect for trick-or-treating or throwing a Halloween party.”

The store’s website says they will be open Monday through Sunday, however hours of operation have not yet been listed.

For more information, you can visit the Spirit Halloween website by clicking here.