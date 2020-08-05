St. Louis County Wants To Help Fund Initiatives To Fight Major Community Disparities

Community-based groups can apply for between $20,000 to $100,000 to help contribute to their initiatives.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Public Health Department is looking to help financially support the efforts of local organizations as they work to address key issues affecting the community.

A community health assessment conducted in St. Louis County found mental health, youth substance abuse, and food insecurities are among some of the key disparities impacting the area.

The county is seeking proposals for projects or initiatives from community-based organizations to help further bridge the gap between the disparities many in the county may be facing.

The county is offering funding to local organizations submitting ideas that promote mental health support, help curb the growing youth substance abuse trend, or address food insecurity concerns.

These disparities were already impacting the county, but the COVID-19 pandemic has widened the gap.

This is one of the reasons why the county wants to lend a hand.

“If we could help get those funds in the hands of the organizations doing this great work. This will only help empower them even further so they can continue to innovate and address these issues in our community,” said Ryan Bauers, organization development specialist for St. Louis County.

Project ideas do not have to be new, but must be prevention-focused.

Initiatives submitted also must clearly demonstrate how they will support and serve people impacted by one or more of these issues.

All proposals must be submitted online by August 31.

Recipients are expected to be notified by September 15.