The College Of St. Scholastica Offers Tuition Discount

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica is offering tuition help to new students, who may have lost their job as a result of the global pandemic.

The COVID-19 Saints Succeed award is a type of financial aid that will provide those new students with a 15% tuition discount for the upcoming academic year.

New graduate, non-traditional undergraduate, and online students, whose employment was impacted by COVID-19 can apply for the award.

“We are really looking at our values and love of learning and wanting to provide an education to as many people as possible in a way that stewards their resources and ours in the best way,” said Ellen Johnson, vice president of enrollment.

Continuing undergraduate students do not qualify for this discount, but CSS is offering other financial assistance for those students specifically.