Thousands of Masks Handed Out to Area Businesses

The Hermantown Chamber of Commerce handed out more than 20,000 masks to area businesses.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown Chamber of Commerce handed out more than 20,000 masks to area businesses.

The goal of the event is to make sure every business along with their customers have a mask if they need them.

The Chamber of Commerce expected about 200 businesses to come through for the event.

“We want everybody to be safe and feel safe and we definitely want to encourage people to get out and support their local businesses,” said Kimberly Parmeter, the executive director of the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce.

And it should be noted, the masks are supplied by the state of Minnesota and those businesses receiving the masks must not charge their customers or employees for use.