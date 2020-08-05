Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, August 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 57,779 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 9 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,629 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,090,303 tests have been completed to date.

There are 51,223 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,373 patients have required hospitalization and 305 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 305 patients, 152 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 130

Cook: 2

Itasca: 135 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 74 – 3 death

Lake: 18

St. Louis: 475 – 19 deaths

Ashland: 20

Bayfield: 21 – 1 death

Douglas: 139

Iron: 72 – 1 death

Sawyer: 43

Gogebic: 98 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 56,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 961 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

