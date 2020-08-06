Bucktales Cantina & Grill Expands Menu to Include Keto Option

Cooking Connection: Pollo Keto at Bucktales Cantina & Grill

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us to Bucktales Cantina and Grill located south of Superior along Highway 35.

Owner Dee Morales specializes in whipping up authentic Mexican dishes, but the cantina also offers a wide variety of other foods such as burgers, gyros, appetizers and more.

In this week’s segment, Morales prepares his newest item on the menu, Pollo Keto.

The dish consists of grilled marinated chicken breast served on a bed of greens and smothered in creamy rich queso sauce. Pollo Keto comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

The entrée caters to those on the Keto diet.

Hours of operation:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 2–9 p.m.

Wednesday 2–9 p.m.

Thursday 2–9 p.m.

Friday 2–10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Bucktales Cantina and Grill also offers curbside pickup. The restaurant is located at 6098 Highway 35.