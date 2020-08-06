Duluth Rotary Donates $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs for Mental Health Support

DULUTH, Minn.– For the second year in a row, the Rotary Club of Duluth has given a big donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland to help them address mental health issues in the area.

The check totals $25,000. The Rotary Club raised all that money online through community donations.

It’ll allow the boys and girls clubs to have a mental health councilor on staff. This will help kids handle all types of needs, especially with the added stress from the pandemic.

“We’re seeing the importance of this growing more and more every day,” said Tammy Sundbom, Resource Development Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland. “As we’re getting some of our youth back into the clubs, it’s clear to us that this is programming that is ever present, ever needed.”

Along with the councilor, the Boys and Girls Clubs will also get help from students at the college of St. Scholastica who plan to go into social work.