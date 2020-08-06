Duluth School Board Votes for Fully Hybrid Learning Model for All Students

School will open with enhanced distance learning on September 8 to learn how the new way of learning will work and the hybrid model then takes effect on September 21.

DULUTH, Minn. – After hours of discussions, the Duluth School Board has voted to begin the school year on a fully hybrid model for all students as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh heavily on the minds of the district and parents.

With the hybrid model, Duluth elementary students will attend in-person learning two days a week with the rest at home.

Middle and high school students will attend in-person learning one day a week with enhanced distance learning at home.

There are also discussions underway involving children with special needs.

Before Thursday’s vote, Superintendent John Magas recommended elementary schools go fully in person and secondary schools be hybrid.

However, after school board members discussed the plans along with speaking to St. Louis County’s top health official, Amy Westbrook, about the rise in COVID-19 cases, they decided to go fully hybrid in some way for all levels of education.

The school board voted 6-1 with Sally Trinka voting against.

School will open with enhanced distance learning on September 8 to learn how the new way of learning will work.

The hybrid model then takes effect on September 21.

Superintendent Magas says this is the best solution involving a complex situation.

Families can still choose to opt-out of in-person schooling and do only distanced if they wish.

Education planning can still change depending on how COVID-19 changes.

In the next few days, a form will be available for parents to fill out an online survey to help inform the district’s planning.

More information is available on this website here.