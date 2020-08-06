Lake Superior Zoo Names New CEO

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo has officially named a new CEO, Haley Cope.

Cope was named to the position after being the marketing director since 2018.

She says she knows how difficult the pandemic has been for everyone and is so grateful for people coming out and supporting the zoo.

She takes over after Minnesota State Senator Erik Simonson was laid off from the position with 11 other zoo employees, and then he moved on to a position with Lake Superior College.

The zoo has since welcomed back several employees after layoffs, while others are either working on reduced hours, or still laid off.

Cope will be continuing with her fundraising and marketing duties on top of the CEO position to help cut costs.

She says the Lake Superior Zoo was the first zoo she went to as a kid.

“I’ve always felt such a connection not only to just animals but zoos and aquariusm as it is and being able to step into this role and not only make a difference here in duluth but in our mission for conservation inour region and around the world it is a dream come true,” said Cope.

Though the past few months have been difficult Cope says shes so grateful to those who she works with.

“We want to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to our amazing animal care team and Lynn Habhegger who stepped in as our Acting CEO in March and got us through the past four and a half months. We appreciate all of Lynn’s work during a challenging time. Lynn will continue at the Zoo as the Director of Business Operations,” said Cope.

One dollar has been subtracted from admission price because Cope said the zoo isn’t quite what it was pre-COVID so she wants to make sure people get the best deal.

The zoo is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.