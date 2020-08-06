Lake Superior Zoo Names New CEO

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo has named its new CEO.

The Lake Superior Zoological Society Board of Directors appointed Haley Cope as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Cope, who was most recently in the role of Director of Marketing and Development, has been with the zoo since 2018.

“I am very excited to have Haley as our CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo in helping us navigate through the pandemic and into a sustainable partner in conservation for our community,” said Jonathan Ballmer, President of the Zoological Society’s Board of Directors.

According to a Thursday press release, Cope has also worked previously as a marketing manager for Spirit Mountain and led the rebranding for the zoo along with Swim Creative.