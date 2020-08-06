NCHA Pushes Back Conference Action to 2021

Both the CSS men's and women's hockey teams will not start conference play until at least January 1.

DULUTH, Minn. – We are continuing to find out more and more about the status of local sports happening for the rest of this year. On Wednesday, DIII canceled all fall championships and on Thursday, we’re learning a winter sports update.

The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) announced that it will be moving the start of conference play back to 2021.

Both CSS men’s and women’s hockey teams play in the NCHA, so the Saints will not start conference games until at least January 1.

The league added that non-conference competition before January 1 is up to each school, and student-athletes will be able to practice and hold small group training in the fall.

The CSS women have made it to the NCHA championship game the past two seasons in a row.