Pattison State Park to Reopen Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis.– This summer marks two years since severe storms ripped through Pattison State Park creating extensive damage.

Trails and property of the pristine park were torn up after raging water from the rivers there tore through the area creating more than a million dollars in damage.

But now, the popular trails will officially reopen this Saturday with new boardwalks, too. Crews have worked to raise the elevation of trails and reinforce them with two layers of aggregate and fabric to help withstand future downpours and floods.

“We really wanted to keep in mind ascetics, sustainability, and the unique features of the valley that the Black River forms,” said Pattison State Park Natural Resources Property Supervisor Kevin Feind.

Some minor parts of West Beaver Trail will still be closed. The park hopes to have them open in early September.