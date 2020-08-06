Segways Provide Unique Experience for Locals and Visitors

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether it’s driving, biking, or walking, there are many ways to experience the views the Northland has to offer in a socially-distanced way. But one local business continues to use a unique travel device to get tourists around the area.

Right now, the business Duluth Glides enforces a mask policy and also limited the number of people it takes on tours. Before there were tours of up to 12 people and it has reduced the numbers in half to about six per tour group.

“We are ready to help those who have never been on a Segway before,” said Sean Smith, a tour guide for Duluth Guides. “15, 20 minutes on a Segway after some instruction, you’re a natural at it and as soon as you get over the hump or fear of stepping onto it, you could ride all day.”

Even during these uncertain times, Duluth Glides still attracts people from all over the state to come to Duluth.

Peggy and her husband Robert have experience going on Segways, but they enjoy Duluth because of the particular views and terrain the city offers.

“Definitely,” said Peggy and Robert Bryant, a couple from Minneapolis. “They’ve got the historic home tours, they’ve got the lakeshore, they’ve got the downtown. And they’ve got the hills. That’s fun, riding all the hills.”

Duluth Glides says they also put all of their gear into a quarantine rotation to make sure each Segway is safe to ride.