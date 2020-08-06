St. Louis County Adds New COVID-19 Cases Faster Than Any Other County In The State

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Louis County has added new Coronavirus cases faster than any other county in the state by reaching nearly 500 total.

Initially, the county had a pretty low rate of COVID-19 cases at the start of the pandemic.

Most cases were found in long term facilities.

Now the numbers are growing as a result of community transmission.

County officials cannot confirm whether or not the increase in cases is due to more tourists visiting the area.

Although, they have noticed a trend.

“We continue to see 20-29 year-olds as the largest age cohort that is confirmed to be infected. We are also seeing almost 40% reporting to have visited restaurants and bars,” said Amy Westbrook, public health director for St. Louis County.

County officials believe the spike may also be contributed by testing becoming more available to patients with all kinds of symptoms.