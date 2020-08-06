Superior’s First United Methodist Church Looking For People to Enjoy their Garden

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The First United Methodist Church of Superior is looking for people to come out and take advantage of their garden.

The garden is blossoming next to the church and has 41 raised beds.

Cucumbers, peas, herbs, beets, and pumpkins are just a few of the crops along with 86 tomato plants.

The veggies are free to take, although donations are being accepted so the church can build a fence to keep animals out.

The produce is also used at the food pantry the church hosts every Tuesday.

Don Johnson, a self-proclaimed farmer at heart, had the idea for the garden a few years ago.

He spends time nearly every day taking care of the beds.

He said he wants people to work in the garden and enjoy the plants that are growing.

“It’s healthy food. It’s a good family thing for kids to come and their vegetables don’t grow on the shelf at super one this is how our food supply comes about,” said Johnson.

He is also encouraging people to stop by when he’s there working from 2-4 p.m. on any day except Tuesday.