Unique Therapy for PTSD Comes to Northland

A unique type of therapy has made its way to the Twin Ports for the first time.

DULUTH, Minn. – A unique type of therapy has made its way to the Twin Ports for the first time.

This week, a workshop is being held in Duluth training therapists on accelerated resolution therapy, also known as ART, which helps resolve traumatic memories with a combination of eye movements and memory visualization.

Essentially, it helps the brain rearrange traumatic memories.

One unique aspect of the therapy is that people don’t have to share their experiences in order to receive the benefits of the program.

“They can experience the protocol and the relief without ever sharing the details, which removes the stigma from getting the training and just makes the client more comfortable in approaching or in addressing the trauma that they’ve been dealing with,” said Julie Stender, a trainer for ART International.

The training is typically six to 15 people. However, with efforts in spacing people out because of the pandemic, three therapists received the ART training today during a workshop at the Marriott on West Central Entrance.