Denfeld Coaches Looking To Help Multi-Sport Athletes with Difficult Decisions

It's called "Hunters Squared" and it's designed to ease the worry for Denfeld student-athletes about choosing to play certain sports over others.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the MSHSL’s decision to postpone multiple sports to the spring season, it’s going to create a logjam For student athletes, who compete in more than one sport. But Duluth Denfeld is doing things differently.

It’s called “Hunters Squared” and it’s designed to ease the worry for Denfeld student-athletes about choosing to play certain sports over others. Coaches are now getting together to create a blended schedule in preparation for the new fourth season.

“Very few kids just play football, most kids play something. So we rely on baseball players. We rely on basketball players and hockey players to fill out our roster. To me, it’s always been important to have a great relationship with the other coaches in the building,” said Denfeld football coach Erik Lofald.

“They’re being really supportive with it and it lifts a lot of weight off a lot of our shoulders and stress. It was good to hear the good side of it,” senior Gabe Johnson said.

“Hunters Squared” will encompass all sports at Denfeld. And it’s not only about deciding to play sports, but also deciding not to play as well.

“So somebody like Kade Shea can come up to me after the football season and say I’ve done hockey, I’ve done football. I want to do baseball but I’m exhausted. I need a breather. And other kids can say we’ve got family considerations around health. I need to opt out of the baseball season. Yes, you can do that. We should have that good, hard discussion. But you’re coach is going to respect you for that choice,” Denfeld baseball coach Joe Wicklund said.

The next order of business will be to wait on the MSHSL to release guidelines about what schedules will look like for the athletic school year.