Essentia Health Center for Personal Fitness to Require Masks Full-Time

DULUTH, Minn. – Effective Saturday Essentia Health will begin requiring masks at the Center for Personal Fitness at the Miller Hill Health Plaza.

Essentia says they will require masks to be worn by members and staff at all times at the facility.

“Two of the most effective ways of keeping people healthy are to wear masks and practice social distancing (at least six feet),” said Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health’s East Market. COVID-19 is more likely to be spread indoors, so we need to treat our fitness centers just like any other indoor facility. We encourage other gyms and fitness centers in our region to adopt similar masking policies and do their part to keep people, and our communities, healthy.”

Essentia says the mask mandate applies to all common areas, locker rooms, and fitness equipment.

It will also be in effect at the Therapy and Performance Center, including to and from the therapy pool and on the pool deck.

Masks may be removed once in the water and for classes and other rehabilitation activities.

Full-time masking also will be required at the fitness and wellness center at Essentia Health-Moose Lake.