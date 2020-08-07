‘Fill The Boot’ Fundraiser Going Virtual

DULUTH, Minn. – Local fire departments participating in their annual ‘fill the boot’ campaign will be doing things a bit differently this year.

Because of Covid-19, the Duluth Fire department couldn’t find a way to space people out.

With the fundraiser normally taking place on the sidewalks throughout Duluth, they will now be doing it virtually.

With all of the proceeds going to help fight muscular dystrophy, organizers say that even though they decreased their fundraising goal, they hope the public still is able to donate.

“We did put a thirty thousand dollar goal on there and we have a full month to push through. It’s going all the way through labor day weekend and hopefully we can get at least close to that,” Duluth Firefighter, Christopher Orman says.

Right now the department has raised over $1,000.

This is the 14th year that the Duluth fire department has participated in the fundraiser.

If you would like to donate, click here: Fill The Boot