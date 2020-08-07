Growing Interest in Onewheel as Outdoor Entertainment

One form of outdoor entertainment is gaining traction in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – One form of outdoor entertainment is gaining traction in the Northland.

The Onewheel is a skateboard with a tire in the middle and is motorized with a controller.

The device is slowly growing in popularity and there are about 15 to 20 Onewheelers in the area.

To operate, the Onewheel has a sensor at the front and the rider can push forward or backward to steer the machine.

Owners say this outdoor activity provides relief, especially with people staying cooped up in their homes.

“The learning curve, it kinds of depends,” said Eric Hester, owner of Onewheel Duluth. “Some people have rode it you know, they’re sixty years old and they jump on it. You can go one mile an hour and get used to it.”

The Onewheel can connect to an app, which shows how many miles it has traveled, its top speed and its total mileage.