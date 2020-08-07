Hermantown Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 40 Year Anniversary

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Back in 1980, the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce was formed. To celebrate the milestone, leaders with the chamber had a small get-together.

Chamber members and the community had a social distanced event in the parking lot Friday afternoon. Starting with just five businesses, the organization now has over 250 members from Cloquet to the Iron Range and more over the last four decades.

“It’s important to hit pause for a moment,” said Kimberly Parmeter, Executive Director of the Hermantown Area Chamber Of Commerce. “To be able to commemorate the occasion and all of the work that has gone into building this organization over the years by these original people that had a great vision.”

Other chamber members chipped in to help, with coffee from Yellow Bike Coffee and Super One providing cake.