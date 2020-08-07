Hobey Baker Winner Scott Perunovich Talks Signing On with St. Louis Blues

Instead of burning this season in the uncertainty of the NHL bubble, Perunovich decided to begin his contract next season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD hockey star Scott Perunovich was officially awarded his Hobey Baker trophy Thursday night. Next up for the Hibbing native is preparing for the NHL.

Last month, Perunovich signed a two-year deal with the St. Louis Blues. But instead of burning this season in the uncertainty of the NHL bubble, Perunovich decided to begin his contract next season. He added that a meeting with the team definitely helped add clarity to his unique situation.