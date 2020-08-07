Spring Field Conditions, Shorter Offseason Concerns for Northland’s Smaller Football Schools

CULVER, Minn. – Other issues have been brought up in regards to moving football to the spring. One of those is what the condition of football fields will be like in the Northland. Several local schools have the benefit of playing on turf while other smaller schools like South Ridge do not.

“I’m thinking for game-wise, there’s a possibility that we can probably play on some turf fields if our fields aren’t ready to go. Maybe do an early game on a Friday or a Saturday game. But practices are going to be the main thing whether we’re practicing in the gym, then you got volleyball going on so you’re going to have to schedule practices around volleyball,” said Panthers head coach Brent Johnson.

Another big concern will be the quick turnaround for players, who will have a much shorter offseason to get ready for the fall of 2021.

“If you’ve got some kids that got some injuries, that short period of time to recuperate. If there’s any serious injuries where they need rehabilitation or something like that, that might be a concern,” said Johnson.

The new high school football season is schedule to take place from mid-March to mid-May.