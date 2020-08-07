Stuff the Bus Campaign Gives Back

NORTHLAND – Many Northland fundraising events have changed their usual protocols during the pandemic.

Like in years past, Head of the Lakes United Way is still collecting school supplies for students in need. But this year, things are a bit different because of the pandemic.

Head of the Lakes United Way now has a method for people to give both online and at several business locations as part of the annual stuff the bus campaign.

Along with the standard pencils and notebooks, some new items the organization is collecting this year include face coverings, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes.

Organizers say whether students are studying remotely or in-person, it’s important they have the right tools.

“We know that there’ll be different reasons for what that might look like for students whether that’s remote or in-person classes but the need is still there,” said Rachel Loeffler-Kemp, the development director of Head of the Lakes United Way. “So this school supplies drive really creates an equal playing field for ten students to really show up on the first day of school with everything they need.”

Stuff the Bus will be providing supplies to schools both in Superior and along the North Shore. A big goal is making sure students succeed, even during difficulties surrounding the pandemic.

“Make sure that students can come to school and just focus on learning and not, do I have a pack of crayons or for the parents or guardians of those kids not having to worry about can I afford that and so again, it’s just making sure students are set up for success,” said Loeffler-Kemp.

The fundraiser lasts until August 23rd.

In Two Harbors, the drop-off locations include Castle Danger Brewery and the Lake County Chamber of Commerce. In Silver Bay, Zup’s Food Market is the drop-off location.

In addition, the drop-off locations for Superior Schools include Barkers Island Inn, BMO Harris Bank, Edward Jones Superior – Jason Rolfe & Robyn Lings, Empower Superior Nutrition at Belknap Plaza, Fen-Tech, RE/MAX Results in Superior, Super One on Oakes Ave., Superior Choice Credit Union, Superior Schools District Office – 3025 Tower Ave. and The Pottery Burn Studio.