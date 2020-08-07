Superior School District Receives Honor from American Red Cross

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The American Red Cross of the Northland announced their Partner of the Year award winner, giving the honor to a school whose students showed their support for veterans this year.

Superior School District received the award for their Holiday Mail for Heroes project. Students of all ages and staff sent over 600 Christmas cards to veterans and service members in the Twin Ports.

School officials say it’s great to see students honored for their work.

“This work has been going on for many years so it’s delightful when people recognize that,” said District Administrator Amy Starzecki. “And what’s even more special is when it’s the kids who are doing the work and that they’re really getting the recognition.”

Past winners include Essentia Health, Bent Paddle Brewing, and the UMD Athletic Department.