Suspect Arrested in Carlton County Assault

The victim and the suspect had known each other.

CARLTON, Minn. – On Thursday night just before one o’clock, State Patrol Officers and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a Thompson Township residence.

A seriously injured adult female was located at the address.

It was determined that she was the victim of an assault.

Multiple fire departments and Life Link Air Ambulance were involved in transporting the victim.

Over the course of an investigation, a suspect was identified and located in the Twin Cities area.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be transported to the Carlton County Jail.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing to investigate the matter.

