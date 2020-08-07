Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, August 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 59,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 4 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,640 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,121,299 tests have been completed to date.

There are 51,940 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,458 patients have required hospitalization and 300 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 300 patients, 155 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 133

Cook: 3

Itasca: 136 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 74 – 3 death

Lake: 20

St. Louis: 502 – 19 deaths

Ashland: 22 – 1 death

Bayfield: 21 – 1 death

Douglas: 149

Iron: 73 – 1 death

Sawyer: 52

Gogebic: 102 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 57,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 978 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan