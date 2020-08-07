Zoo Partners with Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. – The zoo is partnering with a local business to serve those in the community with food.

The Lake Superior Zoo is hosting Food Truck Fridays, where every Friday during the month of August, guests can get grub from Valentini’s, whose food truck will be located in the zoo’s parking lot.

At the food truck, you can get food items like turkey bacon apple wrap and mac and cheese.

Leadership from the zoo says it’s a great way to be supporting local businesses during these uncertain times.

“Just thought it was really important to support local restaurants during this time too,” said Haley Cope, the CEO of Lake Superior Zoo. “Cause they’ve been hurting when the first four months with the pandemic so bringing support to them and then kind of having a mutual partnership was really important to us and we thought this was a great way to do it.”

The food truck will be donating a portion of the proceeds made during the month-long event.