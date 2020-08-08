Governor Tim Walz Sheds Light On Making Masks Available Across The State

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited the Second Harvest Food Bank in Duluth on Friday to shed light on how the state is using food distribution organizations to get thousands of reusable masks into the hands of Minnesotans in need.

Mask wearing is widely considered to be one of the keys to slowing the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is why Walz is highlighting the need to make masks available to everyone.

While on a tour of the Second Harvest, Walz was given a first hand look at the operation that keeps members of the Northland community from going hungry.

It’s organizations like this one keeping very busy during the pandemic and directly helping people who are food insecure.

Those dealing with this type of need can be more vulnerable to the health impacts of covid-19.

“We know that many people who receive our food assistance have compromised health issues like diabetes or heart disease. It’s really important that we’re keeping them safe,” said Shaye Moris, executive director for Second Harvest Food Bank.

The statewide mask mandate recently hit its two week mark in Minnesota.

Governor Walz believes if everyone across the state continues to do their part to slow the curve of the virus, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Mask wearing, social distancing, and washing your hands is totally in your control. the science behind it shows a dramatic decrease. We could be at a point right now, if we push this thing hard, we could put it back down,” said Walz.

More than 4 million face masks are being given out through local chambers of commerce throughout the state.

State officials hope mask giveaways like these will help lead to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Second Harvest will be distributing hundreds of faces masks to more than 30 food shelves in northern Minnesota.