Real Estate Company Makes Donation To Help Fight Food Insecurities

DULUTH, Minn. – Food insecurity is becoming one of the biggest disparities impacting the Northland.

A local real estate agency is taking the initiative to help fight the growing number of people missing out on their next meal.

today…

Real Living Messina and Associates in Duluth presented the Damiano Center with a check to help its continued effort to feed the community.

The agency has committed to donating more than $5,000 to five local organizations including the Damiano Center.

Staff hope the company’s commitment to helping the community will inspire other businesses to step up and lend a hand to those in need during these tough times.

“I think its important for companies to reach out and help communities in areas they need help with. We know Duluth has a big population that needs help with food. I think companies can step forward and help a little bit more, if they are in a position to do that.” said Matt Privette, realtor at Real Living Messina and Associates.

Some of the other organizations Real Living Messina and Associates is donating to includes the CHUM food shelf, the Gary New Duluth Alliance, and the Second Harvest Food Bank.