Summer Season Continues to Be Slow for Some Grand Rapids Businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Businesses are in the midst of the tourist season in Grand Rapids.

However, due to COVID-19, some places are dealing with a fraction of the number of people they normally see during summers.

Thunder Alley XL has a bowling alley, arcade, mini-golf course, and batting cages.

Mandated safety restrictions force the business to significantly reduce the number of people in the bowling alley.

Sometimes they even have to turn people away.

Staff is continuously cleaning all surfaces touched by customers.

However, despite a more difficult summer, one employee says she enjoys seeing kids coming out and having fun.

“Watching the little kids be able to come out with their families is pretty nice and having their friends out here is different than being in the bowling alley where we have to keep them two lanes apart,” said Tiffany Foix, a cashier at Thunder Alley XL.

Thunder Alley XL sits on Highway 169 and is open seven days a week.