Superior Police Find Human Remains; No Foul Play Suspected

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department has found human remains believed to be of a 53-year-old Superior man who was reported missing.

On Wednesday, August 5th, police conducted a ground search of a wooded area south of the Lakeside Terrace Mobile Home Park at 50th Ave. E. and St. Croix St.

During the ground search, with assistance from the Superior Police Department’s drone, human remains were found in the wooded area.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office examined the remains and determined foul play was not involved.

Although not yet conclusive, the remains are believed to be those of an individual reported missing in the days before the search. Positive identification by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is still pending.