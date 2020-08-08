UMD Football Hosting Another Round of Skills Camps

The next round of camps will take place on August 17 and August 18 and are open to any high school players.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team added two more skills camps to their summer schedule for Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18 at Malosky Stadium.

The football camps are the only UMD camps to take place in-person this summer. The Bulldogs started camps on July 6 and have already held six camps this summer.

They are for any high school offensive or defensive player. The camps are from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are $60. Visit the UMD camps page to register.