First Rendezvous “Behind the Badge” Golf Tournament Held in Duluth

Proceeds from the tournament go to supporting the significant others of Duluth police officers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite all the wet weather on Sunday, the first-ever Rendezvous Behind the Badge Golf Tournament was held at Grand View Golf Links.

Proceeds from the tournament go to supporting the significant others behind Duluth police officers.

Around 100 community members, police officers, and their loved ones played the 18-hole tournament at Grand View and sponsored by Scanlon’s Rendezvous Bar and Grill.

“We have to support our community we have to support the spouses of the policeman and the officers out there and it’s a good cause,” said Chris Klatte, the owner of Grand View Golf Links of Duluth.

Money raised from the event is going to Behind the Badge.

it’s a group started a little more than a year ago to support the significant others of police officers in Duluth.

They pull together care packages for families of officers when they are in need.

“We have to support our community we have to support the spouses of the policeman and the officers out there and it’s a good cause,” said Pam Erickson, a Duluth police officer spouse.

The rain didn’t seem to bother many of the golfers who got in as many holes as they could despite the weather.