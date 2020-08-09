Hayward United Splits Final Home Games of Regular Season

The Wolfpack will finish the regular season on the road, playing at league-leader Eau Claire Bateaux next weekend and finish at Barron on August 23.

HAYWARD, Wis. – Hayward United held its final two home games of the regular season this weekend, getting the 4-3 win over FC Midnimo on Saturday while St. Croix Valley won 6-1 on Sunday.

In Saturday’s win, Mike McKevett scored two goals, while Nik Nordquist and Nils Eckstrom scored a goal each. Ave Walt made seven saves.

On Sunday, Kaden Bergman scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack, while Walt made three saves.

