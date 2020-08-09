Man’s Body Recovered From Lake Namakogon

A man’s body was recovered late Saturday night from Lake Namakagon after jumping off of a pontoon boat.

The accident was reported around 7 p.m. when the man could not be located after jumping into the water to go swimming.

Private boats in the area conducted a search before boats from the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin DNR, Namakagon Fire Department and Sawyer County Dive Team arrived.

Divers located the body at 10:10 p.m.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

This incident is under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.