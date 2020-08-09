New Boat, Minnesota-Themed Retail Store Opens in Duluth’s Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.- A new retail store held its grand opening in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday.

The blast of a real ship’s foghorn signaled the opening of Boathouse Treats and Treasures.

The store is packed with vintage books and home goods, along with some nautical and Minnesota-themed knick knacks.

Owner Beth Petrowske, a former public affairs official for MnDOT, said she’s excited to bring something new and needed to the area.

“We’re hoping to offer some retail opportunities for people we have a lot of great restaurants and breweries down here but very little retail,” Petrowske said. “This has always been of great interest to me I’m a collector myself so I’ve got an idea of what other people like to collect.”

The store is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am-6pm.