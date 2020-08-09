No One Hurt in Early Morning Virginia House Fire

VIRGINIA, Minn. — No one was hurt after an early morning fire in Virginia, according to the city’s fire department.

A fire broke out inside the basement of a home on the 1000-block of 7th Ave. North, with the call for emergency services coming in at about 5:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the house escaped safely before fire crews got to the scene.

The house has smoke damage, with the fire damage mostly contained to the basement and some of the first floor.

The American Red Cross will help those who lived in the home find temporary housing.

The fire is under investigation.

The Virginia, Eveleth, Hibbing, Mountain Iron, Gilbert, and Fayal Township fire departments all helped extinguish the fire.