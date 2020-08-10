3-Year-Old Girl Found Alive After Going Missing in Northwestern Wisconsin

(courtesy: Facebook/Sawyer County Sheriff)

A three-year-old girl, who went missing after she followed the family dog into the woods in northwestern Wisconsin, has been found alive, according an official with the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Abigail Ladwig went missing Sunday around 6:45 p.m. southwest of Winter, which is about 20 miles north of Ladysmith and 30 miles southeast of Hayward. The family’s dog, a gold and tan cocker spaniel named Peanut, went missing as well. It’s unclear if the dog is still missing.

Abby was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower on it. She was also barefoot. She is described as 2 feet 10 inches tall, about 40 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Volunteers as well as multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search.