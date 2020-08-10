Coalition of Downtown Duluth Businesses Kick off Friday ‘HART Happy Hour’

HART Happy Hour Takes Place Every Friday in August

DULUTH, Minn. – A coalition of businesses located in the Historic Arts and Theater District in Downtown, Duluth, also known as HART, have come together to create HART Happy Hour every Friday in August.

HART Happy Hour is meant to provide an atmosphere for the community to connect, socialize, and help stimulate the local economy.

Every Friday in August from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., customers are encouraged to shop, dine, and celebrate the end of the workweek with a refreshing drink and social distanced mingling.

Businesses will offer deals and specials to encourage customers to stop and see what’s happening in Downtown, Duluth.

Click here for more information regarding deals and businesses participating in HART Happy Hour.