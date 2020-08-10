Congressman Pete Stauber Visits Duluth Ahead of Primary

DULUTH, Minn.– Congressman Pete Stauber was in Duluth Monday in preparation for tomorrow’s primary.

The incumbent from Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District spoke to a small group of supporters while on the campaign trail.

Stauber acknowledged things will be different because of the pandemic but that it’s not going to stop him from fighting to keep his seat.

“I’m excited about this campaign season. We’re ready to go,” said Stauber. “Even during the pandemic and COVID there are going to be things we can do differently and we will do. [Including] being safe and social distancing.”

Stauber is running against primary challenger Harry Welty, who is a former Duluth School Board member.