Douglas County Humane Society Seeking Donations

The Douglas County Humane Society has received even more Saint Bernard lab mix puppies

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Douglas County Humane Society has received even more Saint Bernard lab mix puppies.

This litter of nine, fourteen week old puppies are part of the same batch that came from a Douglas County Residence due to not spaying or neutering.

In total, the humane society will receive 30 dogs from the residence.

Even though some of the dogs the humane society has received were adopted last week, with the amount of dogs they are receiving the shelter is seeking donations for vet care.

“We do a lot of vetting with every single animal that comes through this building. And when you have a large population of dogs living on one sight, you have a lot of parasites. You may have some dental issues. Some claws that are problematic and need to be removed. Everybody has to get spayed or neutered,” Douglas County Humane Society Director, Sheila Kaup says.

The nine dogs are currently in the process of becoming ready for adoption.

For updates on the status of the dogs or to donate, click here: Douglas County Humane Society