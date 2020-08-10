New Sky Harbor Airport Runway Complete

The project, which was completed in the middle of June, finishes a three-year project and more than a decade of planning.

DULUTH, Minn. – The new Sky Harbor Airport Runway in Duluth is now complete. This finishes a three-year project and more than a decade of planning.

The 2,600-foot runway was constructed to help preserve area history and adds even more uniqueness to the small airport. Since the project was completed in the middle of June, pilots have been taking advantage of the new runway, testing it out and exploring the area.

“We hear it’s a very impressive runway, very smooth. Just the approach, the landing, the area. It’s just a really unique airport that everybody’s excited to take part in and come down and see,” director of communications and marketing of the Duluth Airport Authority Natalie Peterson said.

The runway project costed $13.2 million.