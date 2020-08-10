Safety Protocols Put In Place For Primary Elections

DULUTH, Minn. – In the midst of the uncertain times of the pandemic, the primary elections in Minnesota and Wisconsin must carry on.

On Tuesday, voters will be heading to the polls for these elections.

Duluth city officials are spreading the word on what to look out for as this year’s primary might look a little different.

The city has implemented several protocols to ensure every resident has the opportunity to cast their vote safely during the primary election.

Election workers and residents choosing to vote in-person are required to wear a face-covering while in all polling locations.

Six feet of social distancing must also be maintained as longer wait times for voting is to be expected.

Any surfaces that may be touched by a voter at polling places will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

While this year’s election might have its differences compared to others, it is still a resident’s right to have their voices heard.

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy. It is our number one obligation as citizens to make sure we go out and cast our ballot on election day,” said Chelsea Helmer, director of administrative services for the City of Duluth.

Voters were encouraged to cast an absentee ballot to help slow the spread of the virus.

So far, more than 6,000 absentee ballots have already been submitted in Duluth.

If you did request to vote by an absentee ballot, it must be sent in as soon as possible.

Ballots can also be hand-delivered to Duluth city hall by 3 pm on election day.