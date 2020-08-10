Superior Police Searching for Home Invasion Robbery Suspects

1/5 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

2/5 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

3/5 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

4/5 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

5/5 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Police say they are searching for four suspects in a Sunday morning home invasion robbery.

Police responded to a call about an altercation at a residence in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue around 12:44 a.m.

Authorities say upon arrival they learned that four suspects had forcefully entered the victim’s home and at least two of the suspects were armed with firearms.

One of the suspects got into a struggle with the victim and another suspect discharged their firearm in the home.

Authorities say no one was struck by the bullet.

The victim was injured in the struggle with one of the suspects.

The suspects fled the residence before the police arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Detective Greg Swanson at 715-395-7414.